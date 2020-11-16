The Messages and Prophecies of Our Lady of Fatima and The Year 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Confraternity has received countless questions from the faithful on a wide range of topics. They are all seeking answers, light, in this dark time in the Church and in the world. Many of the questions were on the subject of Our Lady of Fatima, Her message at Fatima, and the prophecies that She gave.



So on November 5, 2020, at 10:00 – 11:00 AM EST Christopher Wendt, the International Director of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima, interviewed Bishop Athanasius Schneider and asked around 15 questions specifically on how the message and the prophecies of Our Lady of Fatima apply to the faithful in this year 2020.



His Excellency began first by explaining why the Holy Father still needs to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, talked about how the errors of Russia are operating in the world today under what he calls “neo-communism,” and ended the 55-minute interview by touching upon the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

